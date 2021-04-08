Samsung announces instant cashback offers on Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung has announced new exciting offers on the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21+ in order to make the phone more accessible to the masses. Starting today, the Galaxy S21+ buyers will be able to avail an instant cashback of Rs. 5,000. When combined with the upgrade bonus of Rs. 7,000, the Galaxy S21+ will effectively be available to consumers at an attractive price of Rs. 69,999.

In order to take advantage of the upgrade bonus, the buyers will need to exchange their old smartphone with the Galaxy S21+ to be eligible for an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 7,000.

Alternatively, the customers can avail a cashback of Rs. 7,000 if they purchase Galaxy S21+ using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards with easy EMI options.

Furthermore, Samsung has rolled out exciting bundle offers for customers planning to buy Galaxy S21+. Customers can now own Galaxy Watch Active2 worth Rs. 23,990 or Galaxy Buds Pro worth Rs. 15,990 at just Rs. 990, when they purchase Galaxy S21+.

Similarly, customers looking to purchase Galaxy S21 Ultra or Galaxy S21 can avail Upgrade Bonus of up to Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5,000, respectively. Alternatively, these devices also come with a bank cashback offer of Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5,000, respectively with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards with easy EMI options. Customers can additionally own Galaxy Watch Active2 or Galaxy Buds Pro at just INR 990 on purchase of the Galaxy S21 Ultra or Galaxy S21.

All offers will be applicable with immediate effect and will be valid till April 30, 2020, across Samsung online store, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail stores as well as leading E-commerce portals.