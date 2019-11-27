Samsung announces Android 10 update roadmap: Here's when your Samsung phone will get the update

Samsung Galaxy S10 to be one of the first Samsung devices to get the Android 10 update.

Samsung has finally rolled out an update rollout roadmap for the Android 10 update. The roadmap has been revealed via the Samsung Members app in Israel. The list includes a bunch of Samsung Galaxy smartphones that are expected to get the Android 10 based OneUI 2.0 update soon. The flagship models, Galaxy S10 and Note 10 will receive the update first in January 2019.

Along with the Galaxy Note 10 and S10 series, the update will also arrive for the last year’s flagship Note 9 in January. However, the Galaxy S9 family will receive the update only in the month of April. Notably, these dates are for the Israeli devices, which means Indian devices might receive the update a month or two later.

Apart from the flagship models, the list also has a few mid-range devices. This includes the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70, which will be receiving the update in the month of April. Samsung Galaxy A10, A10s, A20, A20s, A30, A30s and A80 will also be receiving the update in 2020.

Besides the long list of smartphones, the list also includes a few tablets that were recently launched. Samsung Galaxy Tab A, Tab S5e and the flagship Galaxy Tab S6 will also be receiving the Android 10 based update soon.

Since the roadmap is out for Israel, we can expect an official roadmap for other countries soon. However, until we get one, we can expect the update to arrive sometime close to these dates. Also, if not the months, we at least know which devices are getting the update for sure.