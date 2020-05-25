Reliance JioMart officially introduced in 200 cities: Here’s how to order groceries

Image Source : JIOMART JioMart website

Reliance Jio, back in January 2020, introduced JioMart in India, the groceries platform to rival BigBasket, Grofers, Zomato, Swiggy, and more. After being introduced as a pilot program in some parts of Maharastra, the groceries platform is now live in 200 more cities in the country. Read on to know more about it and how to order groceries online.

JioMart now live in more cities

Reliance Retail’s Chief Executive Officer, Grocery Business, Damodar Mall, has announced that the JioMart groceries website is now live and will be available for users in 200 cities across India. The cities include Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, among others. However, there is no word on the other cities where JioMart is available. To check availability, you need to enter your PIN-code and see if JioMart will deliver at your address.

While the revamped version of the JioMart website has gone live, there is no word on when an app for the same will go live.

How to order groceries via JioMart?

To order groceries from JioMart, you need to follow these simple steps:

Head to any of browsers you use and type in Jiomart.com

Once on JioMart.com, enter your PIN code to see if the website will deliver at your place

Now sign up for the convenience of shopping

Following this, you can select from various categories such as fruits and vegetables, dairy and bakery, staples, snacks and branded foods, beverages, personal care, home care, and baby care

All products are currently available at a discount of up to 50% and select products are offered at 5% less than the MRP

Once you have added the desired products to the cart, click on the cart icon (top right corner).

In the cart section, tap on 'proceed' and then enter delivery address details

Select the payment option (currently online prepaid orders are being accepted) and you are good to go

To recall, Reliance Jio recently joined hands with Facebook for users to place JioMart orders via WhatsApp. All users had to do was save the JioMart WhatsApp number '+91 88500 08000.' send a message, get an URL, select the products, and get the products delivered within 48 hours. The service was available only in select places in Maharastra and made use of local Kirana stores to deliver products to users.

