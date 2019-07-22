Image Source : TWITTER/RELIANCEJIO Reliance Jio posts Rs 891 crore profit for Q1 2019-20 with JioGigaFiber trailing in final stages

Reliance Jio posts Rs 11679 crore revenue that is up by 5.2 per cent QoQ and 44 per cent YoY, followed with a net profit of 891 crore that is up by 6.1 per cent QoQ and 45.6 per cent YoY for its eight financial performance till 30th June 2019.

Jio (EBITDA) Standalone earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation is 4,686 crore that is up by 8.2 per cent QoQ and EBITDA margin of 40.1 per cent with a Standalone (EBIT) earning before interest and tax of 3029 crores that went up by 17.2 per cent QoQ.

Jio had started offering JioGigaFiber service on 15th August 2018 and according to the company, the service for Home and Enterprise has been rolled out across 1,600 cities, with beta trials of the service in its final stages. The early signs of the JioGigaFiber look very encouraging and the company has added that the enterprise services will also be rolling out gradually.

