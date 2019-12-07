Reliance Jio new All-in-One Recharge Plans available now: Here's how they compare with Airtel, Vodafone

Jio offers better plans than Airtel and Jio

Since all the telecom operators have revised their recharge plans this month, Reliance Jio has also announced refreshed All-in-One plans that offer a better fair usage policy (FUP) on all calls to non-Jio networks. While the company introduced All-in-One plans separate from the regular ones before, it has now refreshed the whole portfolio to bring better offerings onboard. The plans start at Rs. 199 and go all the way up to Rs. 1,299. Here are all the plan details and compared head-to-head with Airtel and Vodafone.

1-Month Plans

Reliance Jio currently has the following plans on offer

Rs. 199 plan offering 1.5GB data per day

Rs. 249 plan with 2GB data per day

Rs. 349 plan offering 3GB data per day

All the above-mentioned plans come with 1,000 FUP minutes to make calls to non-Jio subscribers. In comparison, the basic 1.5GB per day plan starts at Rs. 248 and Rs. 249 on Airtel and Vodafone respectively.

2-Month Plans

With 2 months or 56 days of validity, the company has only two plans on offer.

Rs. 399 plan with 2GB data per day

Rs. 444 plan offering 2GB data per day

The 56 days plan from Jio is offering 2,000 FUP minutes. On the other hand, Airtel and Vodafone do not even offer an All-in-One plan for 56 days or 2 months.

3-Month Plans

Relaince Jio is offering two new plans with 3 months or 84 days of validity.

Rs. 555 plan offers 1.5GB data per day\

Rs. 599 with 2GB data per day

These plans come with 3,000 FUP minutes for non-Jio calls. Airtel and Vodafone are offering the same 1.5GB and 2GB data plans for around Rs. 600 and 700 respectively.

Affordable Plans

In case you do not require a lot of data, you can choose from one of the affordable plans offered by Jio, Airtel and Vodafone.

Rs. 129 plan brings 2GB data, 1000 FUP mins for 1 month

Rs. 329 plan offers 6GB data and 1,000 FUP minutes for 3 months

Rs. 1299 plan offers 24GB data and 12,000 minutes for 12 months or 1 year

Also Read: Airtel, Jio, Vodafone tariffs revised: What is FUP? How to manage calls, mobile data

In comparison, Airtel and Vodafone are offering the same 2GB and 24GB data plans for around Rs. 150 and Rs. 1500 respectively. As for the 6GB data plan, Airtel does not have a competing offer whereas Vodafone offers the same for Rs. 379.

In a nutshell, most of the plans offered by Airtel and Vodafone Idea ask around Rs. 50 extra for most plans.