Reliance Digital announces Diwali offers on a wide range of products: Check details here

Reliance Digital announces Diwali offers on a wide range of products.

As the festive season of Diwali is around, most e-commerce gainst and retailers have been offering various discounts and offers on a wide range of products. Among these brands, Reliance Digital has also stepped forward in order to offer deals on a wide range of electronics. The retailer has also collaborated with HDFC Bank to offer 10% cashback to HDFC Bank Debit Cards, Credit Cards and EasyEMI customers.

The plethora of offers will be available at Reliance Digital, My Jio Stores as well as the official Reliance Digital website. Apart from the HDFC Bank cardholders, Citibank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank Debit Cards, Credit Cards and EMI customers will be eligible to a discount of up to Rs. 4,500. Lastly, American Express customers get a flat discount of Rs. 2000.

Reliance Digital is also gifting shoppers vouchers worth up to Rs. 1000. The sale is currently live and runs till November 16, 2020.

During the sale, the customers will get exciting offers like the flagship Samsung Galaxy S20 at a discounted price of Rs. 40,999, inclusive of HDFC Bank cashback. The company will also be selling the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models during the sale. As a part of the sale, the customers will even be eligible to grab an iPhone 11 starting at just Rs. 2,796 per month with upto 40% assured buyback. In the wearables category, the Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE (42mm) is available at a discounted price for just Rs.13,950 inclusive of HDFC cashback.

Besides that, there will also be offers on laptops where an Asus Thin & Light laptop would be available starting at Rs. 18,999. Dell Intel Core i3 Laptops are starting at Rs. 37,499 and HP AMD Ryzen 5 laptop starting at just Rs. 41,290. The latest Intel 11th Gen laptops will also be available with MS Office pre-installed starting at just Rs. 47,999.

The retailer is also offering discounts on televisions with the widest range of 32-inch Smart TVs (Hisense, Toshiba, OnePlus and TCL) with 3 years warranty starting at Rs. 12,490. The Samsung 50-inch QLED Smart TV is available at Rs. 64,990.

In order to check more offers, you can either visit the Reliance Digital website or head over to a store nearby.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage