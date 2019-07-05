Image Source : TWITTER/REDMIINDIA Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro set to launch in India on 17th July: Everything you should know

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro launch date are finally announced and both the K-series phones will debut on 17th July. Redmi India took it up on Twitter and announced the date. The launch will be on the same day when Xiaomi will be holding the Mi Pop 2019 fan event, which is the fifth anniversary to celebrate the company's fifth anniversary in the country.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 and K20 Pro both come with a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi K20 comes powered by the Snapdragon 730 processor, while the Redmi K20 Pro comes powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with Adreno 640.

The Redmi K20 camera includes a triple rear camera of 48 Megapixel camera with f/1.8 Sony IMX582 sensor, 8 Megapixel with 2 x optical zoom and a 13 Megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front is the 20 Megapixel motorized pop-up camera. Redmi K20 Pro camera includes a similar triple rear camera except for the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor.

Both phones pack a 4,000mAh battery and come with the 27W fast charging support for Redmi K20 Pro and 18W fast charging for the Redmi K20.

