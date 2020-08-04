Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime launching in India today: How to watch live stream, expected price and more

Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi 9 Prime launch in India

As announced earlier, Xiaomi is all prepped up to launch the Redmi 9 smartphone in India today. The smartphone will go by the Redmi 9 Prime in India and is a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 launched globally back in June. Read on to know more about the new Redmi smartphone.

Redmi 9 Prime: How to watch the live stream?

Xiaomi will launch the new Redmi 9 Prime smartphone in India via an online event at 12 pm today. The live-stream can be viewed via the company's YouTube channel. Here's a link for the same:

Alternatively, interested users can head to Xiaomi's social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to watch the live-stream and get more updates regarding the launch today.

Redmi 9 Prime: Features, Specifications, Price

The Redmi 9 Prime comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and is powered by a MediaTek G80 processor. It comes equipped with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Although, there is no confirmation as to what specifications can change for the Indian version.

On the camera front, the device sports four rear cameras (13MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor) and an 8MP front camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Additionally, it comes with a fingerprint sensor placed at the back.

While there is no word on the pricing, the smartphone was launched in Spain at a starting price of EUROS 149 (around Rs. 13,000) meaning it could be priced below Rs. 15,000 in India.

