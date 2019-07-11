Image Source : MI Redmi 7A set to go on sale today for the First Time in India via Flipkart and Mi.com

Redmi 7A will be going on sale for the first time today at 12 pm IST and will be available for purchase via Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home stores. The phone will be available in offline stores later. The phone comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor and houses a 4,000mAh battery.

Redmi 7A specifications

The Redmi 7A comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 720x1440 pixels. Powering the phone is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor with 2GB RAM and is available in two storage options of 16GB and 32GB that can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card slot. It comes with a 12 Megapixel Sony IMX486 rear camera with LED flash and PDAF lens along with a 5 Megapixel selfie camera.

Redmi 7A price and launch offers

The Redmi 7A price starts at Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM+16GB storage and Rs 6,199 for 2GB RAM+32GB storage. It will be available in three colour options of Matte Blue, Matte Black and Matte Gold.

The phone comes with an introductory offer of Rs 200 discount on both Redmi 7A variants in July, i.e. the phone can be bought for as low as Rs 5,799. On Flipkart, users can get exchange discount, EMI options and extra 5 per cent off for Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

The phone also gets exchange discount on Mi.com with 125GB additional 4G data and Rs 2,200 cashback from Jio and Mi Protect that starts at Rs 399.

