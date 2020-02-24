Realme X50 Pro 5G launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected features and more

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme has been teasing the launch of its 5G smartphone in India for a while now. The company is all geared up to unveil India's first 5G smartphone -- the Realme X50 Pro 5G -- at an event in New Delhi, India today. To recall, the Realme X50 Pro 5G was supposed to make its entry at MWC 2020, which got cancelled due to Coronavirus outbreak. Here's all you need to know before the launch of India's first 5G smartphone.

Realme X50 Pro 5G: How to watch the live stream

The Realme X50 Pro 5G will be unveiled at 2:30 pm at an event in India today. The launch event will be live-streamed via both Realme's YouTube channel as well as the company's social media platforms.

For those interested in viewing the launch event via YouTube, here's the link to view the live stream:

Additionally, you can head to Realme's Facebook page and even Twitter to watch the Realme X50 Pro 5G launch live.

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Expected features, specifications, price

While details regarding the Realme X50 Pro 5G aren't completely out, the 5G smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and support Dual Mode 5G. This means that the Realme X50 Pro 5G will come with support for both NSA (non-standalone access) and SA (standalone access) 5G network.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G will come equipped with six cameras, meaning there will be a quad-camera setup at the back and a dual-camera module at the front. The smartphone will support 20x zooming capabilities.

Additionally, the 5G smartphone will have a dual punch-hole Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and will support 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is expected to be the company's most expensive smartphone and fall in the high-end smartphone category. It could be priced at around Rs. 50,000 and will be made available via Flipkart.

We will keep you posted once the smartphone is launched. Hence, stay tuned to this space.

