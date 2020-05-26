Realme X3 SuperZoom with 60X Zoom launched: Price, specifications and more

Image Source : REALME Realme X3 SuperZoom sports a quad-camera setup at the back.

Realme X3 SuperZoom is the latest addition to the company’s huge portfolio of smartphones. As the name suggests, the smartphone comes with a zoom capability of up to 60x. Other key features of the smartphone include the flagship Snapdragon 855+ processor, 120Hz high refresh rate display and more.

Realme X3 SuperZoom sports a 6.6-inch fullHD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The dual-SIM handset is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box. All of this is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W dart charge.

On the optics front, the Realme X3 SuperZoom features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP periscope lens that offers 5x optical zoom or 60x digital zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, there is a dual-camera setup consisting of a 32MP camera paired with an 8-megapixel lens.

As for the price, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has launched with a price tag of EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 43,500) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The smartphone is available in Arctic White and Glacier Blue colour options. In Europe, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is available for pre-booking starting today. The first sale is set to take place on June 2.

