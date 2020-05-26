Tuesday, May 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Realme X3 SuperZoom with 60X Zoom launched: Price, specifications and more

Realme X3 SuperZoom with 60X Zoom launched: Price, specifications and more

Realme X3 SuperZoom with 60X Zoom, 120Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ launched. Here are the pricing, specifications and other details.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 26, 2020 19:20 IST
realme, realme x3, realme x3 superzoom, realme x3 superzoom launch date, realme x3 superzoom launche
Image Source : REALME

Realme X3 SuperZoom sports a quad-camera setup at the back.

Realme X3 SuperZoom is the latest addition to the company’s huge portfolio of smartphones. As the name suggests, the smartphone comes with a zoom capability of up to 60x. Other key features of the smartphone include the flagship Snapdragon 855+ processor, 120Hz high refresh rate display and more. 

Realme X3 SuperZoom sports a 6.6-inch fullHD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The dual-SIM handset is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box. All of this is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W dart charge. 

On the optics front, the Realme X3 SuperZoom features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP periscope lens that offers 5x optical zoom or 60x digital zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, there is a dual-camera setup consisting of a 32MP camera paired with an 8-megapixel lens. 

Also Read: Realme X50 Pro 5G Review: The 5G era is closer than you think

As for the price, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has launched with a price tag of EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 43,500) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The smartphone is available in Arctic White and Glacier Blue colour options. In Europe, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is available for pre-booking starting today. The first sale is set to take place on June 2. 

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X