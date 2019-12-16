Realme X2, Realme Buds Air India launch tomorrow: Here’s how watch livestream

How watch Realme X2 launch event livestream

Realme is all set to launch its new smartphone in its X series -- the Realme X2 -- and its truly wireless earbuds called the Realme Buds Air at an event in New Delhi, India scheduled for December 17, that is India. The event will also be livestreamed and here’s how to watch the livestream of the Realme event.

How to watch Realme X2, Realme Buds Air launch

Apart from hosting a launch event, Realme will also livestream the event so that people sitting at home can easily watch the release of the new Realme smartphone and earbuds.

To watch the livestream, you can head to the following link on YouTube and easily watch the launch event. Here’s the link:

Realme X2

The Realme X2 is another variant of the Realme XT and will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor for enhanced gaming capabilities. The smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging tech.

It will feature a quad-camera setup at the back. The rear camera module will comprise a 64MP primary snapper, along with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. The front camera will be rated at 32MP. There will also be an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Additionally, the company is expected to launch a Star Wars edition of the same.

Realme Buds Air

The Realme Buds Air’s design will be much like the Apple AirPods and come in three colours, namely, Black, Yellow, and White. The truly wireless earbuds will come with inbuilt voice controls, USB Type-C charging port, up to 17 hours of music playback, and wireless charging support.

Furthermore, the Realme Buds Air are expected to be priced at Rs. 4,999 as hinted by the Flipkart listing, which has been removed.

We will update you about the new Realme products once they are launched. Hence, stay tuned to this space.

