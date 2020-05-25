Realme TV, Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo introduced: Price, features and more

Image Source : REALME Realme TV

Realme has finally introduced the Realme TV, the Realme Watch, and the Realme Buds Air Neo via an online launch event in India. The Chinese company has been teasing its new IoT and lifestyle products for a while now with an aim to become the number 1 tech lifestyle brand in the country. In addition to this, the company has introduced a power bank -- the Realme Powerbank 2. Read on to know more about the new Realme products.

Realme TV Features, Specifications, Price

The Realme TV is the company's first-ever smart TV, which comes with a number of exciting features. It is powered by the quad-core 64-bit MediaTek processor with ARM Cortex-A53 CPU and Mali-470 MP3 GPU. It comes equipped with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It supports Chrome Boost Picture Engine and up to 400 nits. The LED display is a bezel-less one with HDR support. It comes in two display sizes: 32-inch HD one and 43-inch Full HD one.

It comes with 7 different modes and supports super wide-angle view mode. The Realme smart TV has 24W quad stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos audio system. It runs Android and allows for 5000+ app downloads. It comes with support for Chromecast and Google Assistant voice assistant. Additionally, the Realme TV comes with an all-in-one smart remote.

The Realme TV is priced at Rs. 12,999 (32-inch) and Rs. 21,999 (43-inch) and will be up for grabs, starting June 2 via Realme.in and Flipkart. It will be soon available to buy via offline stores too. In addition to this, the Realme smart TV comes with 2 years of warranty, free YouTube Premium for 6 months, and easy EMI option.

Realme Watch Features, Specifications, Price

The Realme Watch is also the company's first smartwatch. It sports a 1.4-inch large touchscreen display with 320 x 320 screen resolution. It comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It comes with 12 watch faces with more than 100 watch faces to be added soon. It has a classic black strap with blue, orange, and olive green colour options.

It supports a 24x7 health assistant to monitor health in real-time such as heart rate monitor and blood-oxygen-level monitor and 14 sport modes such as football, basketball, table tennis, bike, spinning, elliptical, yoga, cricket, running, walking, treadmill, badminton, aerobic capacity, and fitness. It also supports drinking reminder, meditation, smart notifications from various apps, smart unlock feature for the smartphone, and supports music controls along with camera control. Additionally, it supports IP68 certification for water resistance.

The Realme Watch comes with a price tag of Rs. 3,999 and will go on sale in black variant, starting June 5 via Flipkart and Realme.in. It will be available in other strap variants soon.

Realme Buds Air Neo Features, Specifications, Price

The Realme Buds Air Neo comes with Truly wireless R1 chip and supports 13mm Bass Boost driver. It comes with super-low latency, much like the Realme Buds Air truly wireless earbuds and supports Bluetooth 5.0. It has the Instant Connection feature to connect to the device once the lid of the case is opened and supports Google's Fast Pair feature. Additionally, it supports Intelligent Touch Controls; double-tap to pause/play music and answer a call, triple-tap to go to the next song, long-press to end a call, long-press on both earbuds to enter/exit super-latency mode.

The Realme Buds Air Neo comes in white, red, and olive green colours and is priced at Rs. 2,999. It will be up for grabs via Realme.in and Flipkart, and even offline stores. While the white colour variant will be available to buy today itself, the other colour options will be soon available.

Furthermore, Realme has also introduced the Realme Powerbank 2 with 10,000mAh battery and comes in black and yellow colours. It is priced at Rs. 999 and will be available to buy, starting today via Flipkart and Realme's website. The company will also unveil the Realme soundbar soon.

