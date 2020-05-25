Realme TV, Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo launch today in India: How to watch live stream and more

Image Source : REALME Realme will also host an event in China today

Realme is all prepped up to launch new products in India today. The Chinese company will introduce the Realme TV, the Realme Watch, and the Realme Buds AIr Neo via an online event with an aim to expand its IoT and lifestyle products in the country. While the truly wireless earbuds are Realme's second time in the segment, the smart TV and the smartwatch are its very first venture. Read on to know more about the new Realme products.

Realme event in India today: How to watch the live stream?

Realme will conduct an online event for the launch of its new products in India at 12:30 pm. Interested people can view the live-stream of the launch event via the company's YouTube channel. Here's a link for the same:

Additionally, people can also watch the event online via the company's Indian website, as well as, its social media handles.

Realme TV, Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo: Expected features, specs, price

Starting with the Realme TV, the company has unveiled a couple of features and specifications for the smart TV. It will come with a quad-core MediaTek processor and will feature a bezel-less display with Chrome Boost Picture Engine and high brightness of up to 400 nits. It will come with support for 24W quad stereo speakers and audio system by Dolby Atmos. Additionally, the Realme TV is expected to support Google Assistant, have AI capabilities, run Android OS, and enable Chromecast. While the price remains unknown, it could compete with the likes of the Mi TV and might fall under Rs. 30,000.

The Realme Watch is confirmed to come with a 1.4-inch square-shaped touch display and support customisable bands and watch faces. It will come with 14 sports modes, heart rate monitor and SpO2 monitor as well. It will support smart notification, music controls, and come in orange, green and black colour options. It is also expected to be backed by 160mAh battery, run WearOS, and have IP68 water and dust resistance. The Realme Watch could be priced under Rs. 10,000.

The Realme Buds Air Neo will be a variant of the Buds Air launched in December. the truly wireless earbuds will come with 13mm large bass boost driver, 17 hours playback, super-low latency mode and touch controls. Additionally, the pair will come in three colour options, namely, red, green and white, and might be priced at. 2,999.

In addition to this, Realme is also expected to introduce the Realme Powerbank 2 with a 10,000mAh battery in India today.

