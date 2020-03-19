Realme's 'Narzo' will be a new smartphone series to take on Redmi, Poco

Realme Narzo smartphone series launching in India soon.

It seems like Realme is on a smartphone launching spree! After launching the new Realme 6 series, the company is now onto unveiling a new series altogether called Realme Narzo. Read on to know more about it.

Realme Narzo smartphone series

As suggested by a tweet via Realme's Twitter handle, the Chinese company will soon launch a new Narzo smartphone series in India. The new series will be in addition to the existing Realme X, Realme C, Realme U smartphone series. The company has also launched a dedicated page for the Narzo series on its website with more information expected to release soon.

While details regarding the new Realme smartphone portfolio isn't known, the surrounding words in the teaser image such as Bold, Unique, GenZ, and more give out some details.

The promotional poster gives us an inkling that the new series will be specified at millennials and are likely to be design and battery centric. The new Narzo series will be launched to compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi and Poco smartphones in India.

Additionally, Realme is likely to launch two smartphones in the Narzo series as the series' first ones. As a reminder, since we lack details, we should wait for more official details from Realme. Hence, stay tuned for more information.