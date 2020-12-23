Image Source : MADHAV SHETH/TWITTER Realme planning to expand manufacturing capabilities for AIOT products.

Smart devices maker Realme on Wednesday said it is planning to expand manufacturing capabilities in India to start making artificial intelligence-based internet of things products, including wearables, in the country in near future.

Realme India and Europe chief executive officer Madhav Sheth said the ecosystem for making wearable devices in India is not ready but everyone is looking to make an ecosystem of manufacturing.

"I think the next category that people will start looking into is how Realme will start manufacturing ecosystem products in India.

Expanding manufacturing capabilities in India is one of our key focus areas.

"In the near future we will plan to do this for AIOT (artificial intelligence-based IoT) product lines, which will include wearables as well," Sheth said on the sidelines of unveiling smartwatches and wireless earbud shaped speakers.

Realme has made smartphones and television in India at its Greater Noida factory. The company at a virtual event unveiled three water-proof smartwatches in Realme Watch S series- Watch S, Watch S Master edition and Watch S Pro, equipped with health monitors such as a real-time heart rate monitor and blood oxygen saturation level monitor for Rs 4,999, Rs 5,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively.

Realme Watch S will be available on Flipkart and Rrealme website from December 28 and Realme Watch S Pro will go on sale next day on the same platforms.

The company did not announce availability details for Watch S master edition. Realme also unveiled buds Air pro master which will go on sale from January 8 on the company's website and Flipkart.