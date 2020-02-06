Realme Partner fraud: Stay away from this fake website

Realme fake website might get you into trouble. Here's how you can stay away

In today's digital world, scammers and fraudsters are just looking for new ways and techniques into fooling people. While most innocent people fall for such scams, there are people who get the indication and stop at just the right time. As Realme has started to gain hype in the industry, a fraudster created a website claiming he is giving away Realme franchise partnerships.

The website basically shows a huge text that states "BBK ELECTRONICE GROUP." Notably, the fraudster has even used the wrong spelling for Electronics here. The website further shows "Get Realme franchise Store" and has a drop-down menu that gives users options that include Become a partner, solution partner, channel partner and service partner. The website requires a user to fill a simple form wherein they ask users to fill their name, phone number, email address and select one of the options from the drop-down menu.

Realme, in an official statement, said, "It has come to our notice that someone has created a website www.realmepartner.in asking for franchisee partnerships. We want to officially clarify that this is not owned and operated by realme and we do not take any responsibility of people doing business through this website. In the meantime, we are taking necessary legal action against the owners of the portal."

The company further added, "Please note that we only have one official website, www.realme.com. All our product information and business partnerships are available on our official website."