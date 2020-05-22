Realme Narzo 10A now up for sale in India: Price, offers and more

Image Source : REALME Realme Narzo 10A in So White, So Blue colours

Realme recently unveiled its new Narzo series, comprising the Realme Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A in India. The new Narzo series is made for Generation Z and has its focus on performance and the cameras. After the Realme Narzo 10 went on sale some days back, the Realme Narzo 10A is all set to go on sale in India today. Read on to know more about the new Realme smartphone.

Realme Narzo 10A Availability, Price, Offers

The Realme Narzo 10A is now up for grabs via online platform Flipkart and Realme.in. It will also be available to buy via offline stores in select states such as Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Kerala.

The Narzo 10A comes with a price tag of Rs. 8,499 and falls in the affordable price segment. Talking about the various offers, interested people can get a 5% unlimited cashback on the use of Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and an additional 5% discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Additionally, users can avail no-cost EMI option and users can get SuperCash of Rs. 500 if the smartphone is bought by the Realme website.

Realme Narzo 10A Features, Specifications

The Realme Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch in the middle. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 AI processor, which is a gaming processor. It comes equipped with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via a memory card.

On the camera front, there are three rear cameras rated at 12MP main camera, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor. The front camera stands at 5MP. the device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging and runs Realme UI based on Android 10. Additionally, it features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in So Blue and So White colour variants.

