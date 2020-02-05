Realme C3 launching in India today: How to watch livestream, what to expect and more

Realme C3 is launching in India today.

Realme C3 is all set to launch in India today. After the Realme C2, this is the third addition to the company's entry-level C-series. According to the teasers thrown by the company, the Realme C3 will come with a dual-camera setup at the back and a waterdrop style notch upfront. The company is marketing the upcoming smartphone as "Entertainment Ka Superstar" which basically means the phone will get a great display alongside a long-lasting battery life.

How to watch the livestream?

Realme C3 is set to unveil via a soft launch, which will be live-streamed via YouTube and other social media channels. If you are interested in the upcoming smartphone, you can tune in at 12:30 PM and click on the video embedded below.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme C3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The dual-SIM handset is expected to come with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The official teaser on the dedicated Flipkart page suggests that the Realme C3 will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The company promises up to 10.6 hours of non-stop PUBG Mobile gaming on a full charge.

Apart from that, the entry-level smartphone will flaunt a 6.5-inch display with a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 per cent. The display will come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection as well. While the company has not revealed the camera specifications yet, the teaser page suggests some of the features that we will see on the entry-level smartphone. These features include Chroma Boost, Slow Motion Video, HDR Mode and Panorama Selfie mode.