Realme C11, 10,000mAh Dart Charge Power Bank launched in India: Price, specifications

Realme has finally launched its latest entry-level smartphone in India, the Realme C11. The smartphone is a successor to the Realme C3 and has arrived alongside the much-awaited 30W Dart Charge compatible power bank. Both the products will be made available via realme.com as well as Flipkart.

Realme C11 has launched with a price tag of Rs. 7,499 for the sole 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The smartphone is available in two colours, Rich Green and Rich Grey. It will be made available via Flipkart and Realme’s official website starting July 22.

Realme has also launched the Realme 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh Power Bank for a price of Rs. 1,999. It is set to go on sale for the first time on July 21 at 12PM. As mentioned above, the power bank will be available via both Flipkart and realme.com.

Realme C11 Specifications

As for the specifications, the Realme C11 sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The dual-SIM handset is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Realme C11 features a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 5MP selfie shooter.

