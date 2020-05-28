Realme Buds Air Neo, Realme Powerbank 2 goes on sale in India today: Price, features and more

Image Source : REALME Realme Buds Air Neo

Realme, a couple of days ago, introduced the Realme smart TV, the Realme Watch, the Realme Buds Air Neo, as well, as the Powerbank 2 in India. Now, out of the four new Realme products in the country, the new truly wireless earbuds and the power bank will be up for sale in India today. Read on to know more about the two new Realme products.

Realme Buds Air Neo, Powerbank 2 sale in India: Availability, Price, Offers

Both the Realme Buds Air Neo and the Powerbank 2 are now available to buy in the country via Realme.in and Flipkart. The products will be soon available to buy via offline stores. While the Realme Buds Air Neo is priced at Rs. 2,999, the Realme Powerbank 2 comes with a price tag of Rs. 999.

As for the offers, people can get a 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and no-cost EMI for the truly wireless earbuds via online portal Flipkart.

Realme Buds Air Neo, Poerbank 2 Features, Specifications

Starting with the Realme Buds Air Neo, the truly wireless earbuds are a version of the Buds Air launched last year. The pair comes with various features such as a 13mm dynamic bass boost driver, super latency for gaming, and the Realme R1 chip. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and the Instant Auto Connect feature to connect to a device when the lid of the earbuds' case is opened.

The Buds Air supports various Intelligent Touch Controls such as double-tap to answer calls/play or pause music, triple-tap for the next song, press and hold on one earbud to end a call, and press and hold both earbuds to enter/exit super latency mode. Additionally, it supports one-touch access to Google Assistant, IPX4 certification for water resistance, and can be operated via the Realme Link app. The Realme Buds Air Neo comes in Pop White, Punk Red, and Punk Green colours.

The Realme Powerbank 2 comes with a 10,000mAh battery, a two-in-one charging cable which doubles as both a micro-USB and USB Type-C one, and the low-current mode for low-current charging for AIoT devices. It also dual output ports, 18W Quick Charge support, and comes in Black and Yellow colour options.

