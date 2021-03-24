Realme 8 series with 108MP camera launching today: How to watch live stream, what to expect

Image Source : REALME Realme 8 series launching today.

Realme 8 series is all set to make a global debut today, March 24. The company will be launching the new smartphone series via an online livestream. This time around, the company is expected to launch two new smartphones, the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has already teased that the Realme 8 Pro will come with a 108MP primary camera at the back.

How to watch livestream?

Realme 8 series is set to launch globally today at 7:30 PM. The event will be live-streamed via the company’s official YouTube channel. The event will also go live on the company’s social media handles. You can also come back to this page and watch the vent from the video embedded below.

What to expect?

Realme 8 is expected to come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. The reports suggest that the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor and it will feature a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Backing all of this up will be a massive 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge support.

As for the Realme 8 Pro, it is teased to come with a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back. It is said to come with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. It is also expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset.

Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro both are said to run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box.