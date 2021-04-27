Realme 8 5G set to go on sale for the first time tomorrow: Check price, specifications

Realme 8 5G set to go on sale for the first time tomorrow.

Realme recently launched the affordable 5G smartphone, Realme 8 5G. The 5G handset is now set to go on sale for the first time tomorrow, April 28. The smartphone will be up for grabs starting 12 noon via realme.com, Flipkart.com as well as mainline channels.

Realme 8 5G sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 700G processor paired with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage is further expandable using a microSD card slot. It runs on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Realme 8 5G features a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Realme 8 5G is available in two colours, namely, Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black. It also comes in two RAM variants. While the 4GB+128GB variant costs Rs. 14,999, the 8GB+128GB model will set you back Rs. 16,999.