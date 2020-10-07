Realme's 'Leap To Next Gen' event scheduled for today: How to watch live stream, what to expect?

Image Source : REALME Realme event to take place today

Realme is all set to host its 'Leap to Next Gen' event today in India, which is specifically meant for a range of AIoT products in the country. Apart from the AIoT devices, the company will also launch the Realme 7i, which is a part of the Realme 7 series that was introduced recently. Read on to know more about today's Realme event.

Realme 'Leap To Next Gen' event: How to watch the live stream?

The Realme event will be an online one and is scheduled to take place at 12:30 pm today. The virtual event will be live-streamed via the company's YouTube channel. Here's a link for the same:

Additionally, users can view the event via Realme's other social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, and even the company's Indian website.

Realme 'Leap To Next Gen' event: Realme 7i, SLED TV and more

The company will launch a slew of AIoT products that include the World’s First SLED 4k TV (55”). the Realme 100W Soundbar, the Realme Buds Wireless Pro, the Realme Buds Air Pro, and more lifestyle-oriented devices. There could be more products such as the second Realme eclectic toothbrush, a smart camera, a power bank, and more.

It will also launch the Realme 7i that was launched recently last month in Indonesia. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, however, it isn't known what all variants will arrive in India. Camera-wise, it gets four rear cameras (64MP, 8MP, 2MP, 2MP) and a 16MP front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs Realme UI based on Android 10.

Additionally, it comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. While pricing details aren't known, the Realme 7i is expected to be a budget smartphone and could fall under 15K.

Realme will also announce a new Sun Kissed Leather variant of the Realme 7 Pro alongside.

