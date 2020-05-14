Coronavirus Pandemic: Here's how Google Maps can guide you to the nearest medical stores

Image Source : GOOGLE Here's how Google Maps can help you reach the nearest pharmacy.

The Coronavirus Pandemic has forced us to go under a lockdown. India has been in a nationwide lockdown since March 25. While maintaining social distancing, people still need to head out of their homes just to buy the essential items. These also include medical supplies, such as masks, gloves, medicines and other drugs.

In order to avoid standing in huge ques or unnecessarily going out just to find the nearby shop is closed, one can take advantage of the Google Maps. Google Maps can not only help you to reach the nearest medical store that is open but it also offers a lot more information around the search. It can also bring a list of other pharmacies that are open around your location.

How to use Google Maps to search for pharmacies?

Open the Google Maps app on your Android or iOS smartphone If prompted, allow and enable location services on your device In the search bar, type 'Chemists around me' and hit search You will get the information on nearby pharmacies that are serving their customers at the time along with other key details like distance, ratings and reviews. Select the pharmacy that suits your convenience

Google Maps will now guide you to the shop via step-by-step navigation using the phone’s GPS service and internet connection. Notably, you can also give a call to the pharmacy if the number is mentioned. This way you will be able to check if they offer home delivery service for the customers.

