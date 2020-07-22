G20 Summit 2020: Ravi Shankar Prasad to address 'G20 Digital Minister's' Meeting today

Image Source : MEITY/TWITTER Ravi Shankar Prasad's address today

G20 Summit 2020 will take place by the end of this year and prior to this, Union Minister of Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad will address the G20 Digital Minister's meeting today. Read on to know more about this.

G20 Digital Minister's meeting

As announced through a tweet via the Ministry of Electronics and IT's Twitter handle, Ravi Shankar Prasad will address the meeting at 5:30 pm today. While there is no word on what exactly will be addressed, the meeting is expected to include further plans on Digital India.

For those who don't know, the Digital Economy Minister's meeting will be held as part of the Sherpa Track for the G20 Leaders Summit 2020. The G20 Summit 2020 is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia later this year.

The Saudi Arabian Presidency has decided on a theme for the Summit, "Realizing Opportunities of the 21st Century For All." The theme includes three important agendas under it: first is to empower people, second is to safeguard the planet, and third is to shaping new frontiers.

