Image Source : RAPIDO Rapido expands 3-wheeler auto services to 11 more cities.

Ride-hailing app Rapido on Thursday announced the expansion of its three-wheeler auto-rickshaw services to 11 more cities, spreading across the National Capital Region and five states.

The platform, which currently caters to auto-rickshaw and bike ride-sharing segments, also said it is looking to onboard over five lakh auto drivers in the next six months.

With the addition of 11 new cities, Rapido Auto service, which was launched in 14 key cities across 10 states in October 2020, is now available across 25 cities, the company said in a release.

The service will be part of the shared mobility business model and give access to commuters to book autos for their everyday commute from the comfort and safety of their home, it said.

"We are witnessing a rapid demand and adoption of open and safe commute options in comparison to over-crowded public transport and expensive cabs. Autos have emerged as a preferred way of commuting post the COVID-19 pandemic after bike taxis," said Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido.

Rapido Auto aims to offer commuters another safe and affordable option for their everyday commute, apart from its bike taxi service and hope that it fills the gap of connectivity in these cities, he said.

Apart from Delhi-NCR, Rapido Auto will be launched in key cities of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, it said, adding that each Rapido auto will be powered by its GPS technology ensuring access to continuous demand from customers around them.

Through Rapido Auto, users will be able to track and share their ride in real-time, it added. The company said it has plans to onboard more than half-a-million auto drivers in the next six months and interested auto drivers can self-onboard themselves as well through its mobile app.