Image Source : APPLE Puzzle game 'A Monster's Expedition' arrives on Apple Arcade.

Apple's subscription-based gaming Arcade has added a new puzzle game named "A Monster's Expedition," featuring curious monsters on a mission to learn more about humans. The title comes from Draknek, developers of "Cosmic Express," and offers players an "adorable" open-world adventure in which they must push over trees to create pathways and explore islands near and far, reports MacRumors.

The game is suitable for players from age 4 and upwards, making this another family-friendly title. According to the report, the game uses simple but deep mechanics providing several possibilities to discover and learn about "mythical humans" from the perspective of curious monsters.

Earlier, Arcade added two new games - deep sea adventure 'Beyond Blue' by E-Line Media and the emotional puzzle game 'A Fold Apart' by Lightning Rod Games - on the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. 'A Fold Apart' makes gamers interact with paper-like puzzles as they navigate a world where two people have been separated by their career choices, news portal iMore reported.

'Beyond Blue' game is set in the near future with players becoming a deep-sea explorer as they try to interact with the ocean.

