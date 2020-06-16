PUBG Mobile Tournament can help you win Rs 2.5 lakhs: Here’s how to participate

Image Source : EWAR PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1 is set to kick off on June 18.

PUBG Mobile has become one of the most popular battle royale games. There have been a number of tournaments that have allowed players to create their own team and compete against other teams. Now, Bengaluru based e-sports start-up EWar Games has announced the roll-out of a one-of-its-kind, mega PUBG Mobile gaming tournament. The tournament is titled “EWar PUBG Mahayudh” and the first season is set to begin on June 18 and go on until July 19, 2020.

In order to attract as many players as possible, the startup is offering a total prize pool of Rs. 2.5 lakhs. This is an opportunity for novice or underdog PUBG squads across India to earn real money while competing with the best and most renowned names in the PUBG Mobile gaming space.

The online tournament will be held in three phases. In the first phase, the top 20 ‘pro’ teams will be battling each other through the first four days. After that, the second phase will kick off on June 22 and will go on until July 15. Here, ‘underdog’ teams will be playing matches over a period of 25 days, and in four stages. As for the last and final phase, it will be a Pro vs Underdog competition. This will include top 20 teams consisting of 10 teams from phase 1 and phase 2 respectively.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Mr. Parth Chadha, Founder & CEO, EWar Games said, “It gives us great pleasure to host a quintessential e-sports tournament like EWar PUBG Mahayudh, which will attempt to provide a massive platform for budding, less-known PUBG gamers in the country to compete and prove their mettle against some of the top-notch PubG squads. Both in terms of the kind of participants and the reward pool, EWar PUBG Mahayudh’s stands out as the biggest and unmissable opportunity for PUBG enthusiasts. We are looking forward to an action-packed, fiercely competitive show over the next one-month or so. In the future, we have plans to come up with many more editions of the Mahayudh and also similar flagship e-sports challenges and tournaments across different formats.”

The tournament will be exclusively streamed on EWar’s mobile app, and viewers can watch the action live from there. Users can make use of the same app to register themselves for the tournament until the registrations are open.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage