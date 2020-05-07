PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 with prize pool of Rs 50 lakhs to begin soon: Here’s how you can register

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 to offer prize pool of Rs 50 lakhs.

PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 is set to begin in India soon. Tencent Games has now made the registration live for the upcoming event. The interested players will be able to register themselves at PUBG Mobile India’s official website until May 17. Here’s how you can get into the tournament.

PUBG Mobile has declared that each squad will have to play 15 matches during the in-game qualifiers. However, only the best 10 matches out of those 15 will be considered for qualification. The company suggests that there will be 256 teams competing in the online qualifiers. While 248 teams will be drawn from the in-game qualifiers, the other eight will receive a direct invite. In order to make things tough for direct invite holders, they will be allowed to play only two matches each. During these two matches, they will be required to dominate the leaderboard. To hold a seat in the Quarter Finals, they will need to grab the top three slots in each group.

As for the online qualifiers, only the top 48 teams will be selected for the Quarter Finals. Apart from that, the Quarter Finals will get 16 more teams. In these 16 teams, eight will be chosen from the online qualifiers on the basis of top kills whereas the other eight will get direct invites.

After the Quarter Finals, 32 teams will make their way to the Semi-Finals. And for the finals, only 16 teams will be able to compete against each other. The finals will hold 18 matches in total.

Tencent Games has announced that the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 winners will take home prize money of Rs 50 lakhs.

