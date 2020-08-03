PUBG Mobile death: College boy shoots himself due to fight with father over the Battle Royale game

Image Source : PUBG MOBILE One of the locations in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has been featuring in the news for all the wrong reasons. The battle royale game has now been a cause of another death in India, making it enter the negative limelight yet again. Read on to know more about the incident.

PUBG Mobile death in India

It is suggested that a college student took his life due to the popular PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds game in Jalandhar. As per a report by Dainik Jagran, a boy, named Manik had an argument with his father over PUBG Mobile and shot himself using his father's licensed revolver. The extreme step was taken after his father took his smartphone to stop him from playing the Tencent-backed game.

The report suggests that the college student had fights with his father over the game in the past as well since his academic score was declining and he wasn't paying attention to his studies. Due to this, his father caused damage to his previous smartphone, although, he continued playing the game on his father's device.

The report appears slightly confusing' in the beginning it says that the college student was a BBA third-year student but later changed the course to B.Com. Additionally, it is suggested that the boy left a note behind.

The new issue raises more concerns regarding PUBG Mobile as it has been a reason behind numerous crimes in the past. The battle royale game has been previously banned in India in some cities but came back anyway. However, it is again under the government's radar due to security issues and can be banned in India along with more Chinese apps and such incidents can add up to the ugly fate of the game in India. To recall, the government has banned over 100 Chinese apps due to the same security reasons.

If you are wondering if PUBG is Chinese, the game is owned by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean company Bluehole. However, the battle royale game's Mobile version, that is, PUBG Mobile is owned by Chinese game developer Tencent Games, meaning it a Chinese app.

