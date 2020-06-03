Poco to soon launch a new device in India: Here's what to expect

Image Source : POCO / TWITTER Poco Pop Buds to launch in India soon.

Poco is now gearing up to launch a new product in the market. Last month, the company teased the launch of the Poco Pop Buds truly wireless earphones. The TWS earbuds will compete against the likes of the Realme Buds Air. Alongside the Pop Buds, the company is now teasing the launch of another audio product.

The Chinese brand has recently posted a video on Twitter that highlights that a new device will launch soon in India. However, the company has not yet mentioned the launch date and has not revealed the name of the product yet. Apart from that, the video also shows the brand's dedication towards the 'Make in India' initiative, which is an appreciable move considering the anti-China sentiments in the country.

In order to promote Make in India, the company is now running its "#POCOForIndia" campaign on Twitter. This will help the brand to build up the trust among the Indian audience amid the anti-China sentiments going on in the country.

We're coming with POCO Pop Buds but there's something new.



It's an audio product and that's the only hint I can give. Any guesses what's in store? 😉



P.S Please don't ask me to name them 'Q' — C Manmohan #POCOForIndia (@cmanmohan) May 29, 2020

In the teaser video, the company has also indicated towards the launch of a new Poco smartphone as well. This could be the much-awaited Poco F2 Pro, which was launched in Europe last month. However, recent reports suggested that the company might also launch a whole new smartphone called the Poco M2 Pro.

Lastly, the company is also launching the Poco Pop Buds soon in India. The truly wireless earphones will target the budget TWS segment in the country. The earphones will go head to head against the likes of the Realme Buds Air, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and more.

