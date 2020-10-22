Poco sold more a million smartphones during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020

Image Source : POCO Poco C3

Chinese smartphone brand Poco on Thursday said it has sold over 10 lakh smartphones in the festive sales period (from October 16 till October 21) on Flipkart. During the sale, Poco C3, Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, Poco X2 and Poco X3 were available at discounts and 10 per cent instant cashback for SBI cardholders.

"We hope to continue delighting our customers by bringing in the best in class product at affordable prices," Anuj Sharma, Country Director, Poco India, said in a statement.

Poco M2 is currently available starting at Rs 10,499 at Flipkart Dussehra specials sale that will end on October 28. The high-end model of the Poco M2 is now available at Rs 11,499 and Rs 10,499 for the base model.

Customers can get 10 per cent off on Kotak debit or credit cards and HSBC credit cards. There is also a 5 per cent off, no-cost EMI option on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

