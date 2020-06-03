New schemes for for manufacturing electronics in India to be helpful

Image Source : PIXABAY The aim is to support 'Vocal for Local' initiative

Calling the production-linked incentive scheme a "game-changer", industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association on Tuesday said that the scheme will help boost growth in mobile phone manufacturing in India as well as meet exports targets assigned under the National Policy on Electronics (NPE 2019).

"This scheme is a game-changer for the nation and the industry," Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA, said in a statement. Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday launched three major schemes to boost the manufacture of electronics in the country.

The minister launched the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for large-scale electronics manufacturing, Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS), and Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) Scheme, which were approved by the Union Cabinet in March.

The three schemes would entail an outlay of about Rs 50,000 crore. According to the IT Ministry, India's production of electronics grew from $29 billion in 2014 to $70 billion in 2019.

The growth in mobile phone manufacturing, in particular, has been remarkable during this period. From just two mobile phone factories in 2014, India now has become the second-largest mobile phone producer in the world, the IT Ministry said. Production of mobile handsets in 2018-19 reached 29 crore units worth Rs 1.70 lakh crore from just six crore units worth Rs 19,000 crore in 2014.

The three new schemes unveiled on Tuesday are expected to attract substantial investments, increase the production of mobile phones and their components to around Rs 10 lakh crore by 2025 and generate around five lakh direct and 15 lakh indirect jobs, the ministry said.

