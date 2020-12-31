Thursday, December 31, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: December 31, 2020 18:47 IST
Image Source : SONY

PlayStation Plus announces new lineup of free games for Jan 2021.

Sony has announced that its gaming subscription service 'PlayStation Plus' users will get a new lineup of free games next month.

"PlayStation Plus starts 2021 with a bang. PlayStation Plus members will receive two PS4 titles - action-adventure Shadow of the Tomb Raider and action RPG GreedFall on January 5," the company said in a statement.

On the same day, PlayStation 5 owners with a PlayStation Plus membership can play a terrifying apex predator in the open-world RPG Maneater.

Maneater is an open-world RPG where players take control of a shark, which PlayStation Plus refers to as a SkaRkPG.

The game was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 22, 2020, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 in November 2020, and will be released for the Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2021.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is an action-adventure video game developed by Eidos-Montreal and published by Square Enix. It continues the narrative from the 2015 game Rise of the Tomb Raider.

Meanwhile, GreedFall is an action role-playing game developed by Spiders and published by Focus Home Interactive.

The game is set in 17th century-styled fantasy setting and was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 10, 2019.

