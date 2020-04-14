COVID-19 | PhonePe introduces contactless delivery, payments of groceries from nearby stores

PhonePe app

Digital payments platform PhonePe is doing its bit during the Coronavirus crisis and has introduced contactless delivery of groceries from nearby stores amid Coronavirus lockdown in India. The PhonePe app has also been updated to bring about contactless payments for users so that they don't have to interact with anyone. Read on to know more about the new feature.

PhonePe introduces contactless delivery, payments

The new ability of contactless delivery of groceries and essential items from nearby stores can be enabled via the Stores section within the PhonePe app. All the users need to do is head to the Stores section, select Currently Operational and Home Delivery filters to find the nearest stores. You have to select the things you wish to order and then the Pay Now option to enable contactless payments.

Speaking on the launch, Vivek Lohcheb, VP Offline Business Development, PhonePe said, “We have a unique offering called "Stores" on our platform where over 10 million of our merchant partners are listed. During the lockdown, customers want to know which shops are actually open and home-delivering. We have solved for this by introducing two filters in the Stores section "currently operational" and "home delivery". We keep this information updated as the situation is changing dynamically. We have also introduced the "Pay Now" feature on the Stores page which enables customers to make the payment remotely from within the PhonePe app without the need for scanning any QR. We believe this will be a win-win for both our merchants and customers.”

It is suggested that PhonePe has seen a three-fold increase in the usage of the Stores section since the feature has been introduced.

Additionally, PhonePe has introduced a UI overhaul for its homepage and a standalone COVID-19 section for users to get all Coronavirus-related information from authentic sources.

