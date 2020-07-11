Image Source : APPLE PC shipments worldwide grow 2.8% in Q2 as Lenovo, HP lead.

Led by Lenovo and HP, worldwide PC shipments reached 64.8 million units in the second quarter of 2020, a 2.8 per cent increase from the same period last year, according to preliminary results revealed by Gartner on Friday.

The PC market returned to growth as vendors restocked their channels and mobile PC demand increased after a significant decline in the first quarter of the year due to Covid-19-related supply chain disruptions.

While Lenovo increased the worldwide PC market share to 25 per cent, HP significantly narrowed the gap by grabbing 24.9 per cent market share. Sharing the top spot, Lenovo and HP together accounted for half of PC shipments in the second quarter of 2020, up from 46.6 per cent in the second quarter of 2019.

Dell came next with 16.4 per cent market share, followed by Apple at 6.7 per cent, Acer Group at 6.2 per cent and ASUS 5.5 per cent, showed the data.

"The second quarter of 2020 represented a short-term recovery for the worldwide PC market, led by exceptionally strong growth in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa)," Mikako Kitagawa, Research Director at Gartner, said in a statement.

"Additionally, mobile PC growth was particularly strong, driven by several factors including business continuity for remote working, online education and consumers' entertainment needs."

Dell's worldwide shipments declined slightly in the second quarter of 2020, representing its first year over year decline since the first quarter of 2016. Dell's shipments grew in EMEA and Japan but declined in all other regions, with the steepest drop in Latin America - 20 per cent.

In many regions, Dell's mobile PCs showed double-digit growth, which was offset by a significant decline in shipments of desk-based PCs. The Asia/Pacific market declined 8.1 per cent year over year in the second quarter.

While the consumer PC market was strong, driven by both replacement and first-time purchases to address stay at home requirements, the business market was weak, reflecting demand challenges and budget constraints in certain verticals, such as government and education, Gartner said.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage