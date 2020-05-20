Paytm First Games aims to go global, partners with Daraz

Image Source : PAYTM FIRST GAMES Paytm First Games aims to go global.

Paytm First Games is an initiative by Paytm that allows gamers to gather and play games to compete against each other. Now that the company has seen success in India, they want to take it to the global markets. Starting with the partnership with Daraz, which will help them capture the South Asian markets.

Paytm has launched its premium gaming app in Bangladesh. It is looking forward to soon enter Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar. Daraz was launched back in 2012 and it is South Asia’s premier online shopping marketplace with 5 million consumers across the region. With the help of this partnership, Paytm First Games will get access to one of the fastest-growing gaming regions in Asia.

The app will be rebranded to ‘Daraz First Games’ in the South Asian markets. Just like the Paytm app, this will offer gaming content across different genres like casual and arena games. The company is also looking forward to adding some fantasy games soon. In order to attract more users, Daraz will launch a redemption centre, where customers can avail a variety of services with the points earned by playing games.

Sudhanshu Gupta, COO, Paytm First Games said "It is our mission to bring the most engaging & innovative games and experiences to mobile gamers. Mobile gaming has been exploding in South Asia region and we endeavour to partner with players who share the same mission. We are thrilled to partner with Daraz to launch a world-class gaming experience in Bangladesh and hope to replicate the same success with games like Ludo and eSports."

Edouard Gheerbant, Chief Growth Officer - Daraz Group said, "With the launch of Daraz First Games, we are building a platform to offer exciting and immersive games for Daraz users. This platform will enable Daraz to capture the fast-growing mobile games market opportunity in South Asia. I'm confident that the collaboration with Paytm First Games will accelerate DFG's growth in becoming the market leader of the region's gaming industry."

Daraz First Games will bring more than 100 engaging games to the table. These games will include some of the popular titles from Paytm First Games such as Ludo, Block Puzzle, Retro Tetris, 3D Highway Racer, Crazy Shooter, Candy Match and Ninja-Duo.

