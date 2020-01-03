Paytm First Games 2019 stats are here: Whats next for 2020?

Paytm First GameStats 2019

Paytm First Games is a platform initiated by Paytm to offer social gaming with a reward system. The app is available on both Android and iOS. Launched last year, the app has now gained over 45 million users. According to the GameStats 2019 released by Paytm First Games, the app recorded over 72.5 crore games played by users on the app.

Paytm First Games now has over 200 games and offers prices worth more than Rs. 10 crores. In order to make the process easy, the app directly adds the cash prizes to the users Paytm wallet.

In 2019, the app recorded a total winning amount of 485.16 crores and handed over Rs. 12.59 crores to a single user with the most winning amount.

Further, the report claims that in cricket the most prefered captain was Virat Kohli along with Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. In women's cricket, the most prefered captains were Deepti Bhagwan Sharma, Harman Preet Kaur Bhullar and Smriti Shriniwas Mandhana.

For trivia, the app served over 45.5 crore questions and 19 lakh minutes were spent in answering questions.