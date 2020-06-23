Patanjali OrderMe app: Patanjali to launch app for Coronavirus medicine home delivery

Image Source : PATANJALI New Patanjali Coronil medicine

It seems like we finally have a cure to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. Patanjali Ayurved has introduced the 'Made in India' Coronil medicine for treating Coronavirus and the best part about the new milestone is that it could soon be delivered at your homes via the upcoming OrderMe app. Read on to know more about it.

Patanjali OrderMe app to get Coronil medicine at home

In addition to the announcement of the new Coronil COVID-19 medicine, Ramdev has said that Patanjali will soon launch the OrderMe app so that users can order for the new medicine online and get it delivered to their homes.

The Patanjali OrderMe app is expected to make its entry next week and will be a free one. While details regarding the app aren't completely available, the OrderMe app will most likely be available for both Android and iOS users so that they can easily get their Coronavirus medication to recover from the COVID-19.

For those who don't know, the ‘Swasari Vati and Coronil' medicine is Ayurvedic in nature and is composed of ingredients such as Ashwagandha, Giloy, and Tulsi. The medicine is expected to cure a Coronavirus-infected person in 5 to 14 days.

Apart from the Coronil medicine, the OrderMe app is also expected to sell other Patanjali products to promote 'Made in India' products by the company. The app also pays heed to PM Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' initiative to become self-reliant.

We will update you once the OrderMe app is out. Hence, stay tuned.

