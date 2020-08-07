Oppo Watch to go on sale starting August 10: Price in India, pre-booking offers and more

Image Source : OPPO Oppo Watch to go on sale in India starting August 10.

Oppo recently announced the launch of the Oppo Watch in India. The company launched the smartwatch alongside the Oppo Reno 4 smartphone. The smartwatch is now finally set to go on sale starting August 10. In terms of the key features, the Oppo Watch sports an industry-first AMOLED dual-curved display and comes with Watch VOOC Flash Charging technology.

Oppo Watch is available in India in two sizes, 41mm and 46mm. While the 41mm variant is priced at Rs. 14,990, the 46mm variant will set you back Rs. 19,990. The smartwatch is already up for pre-orders via Amazon India website and it is set to go on sale starting August 10. The smartwatch will be available in three colour variants - Black, Pink Gold and Silver Mist.

The customers buying the Oppo Reno 4 Pro with the 41mm variant of the Oppo Watch between 5th to 10th August 2020 will be entitled to a discount of Rs. 1500 on the Oppo Watch. The discount is applicable to offline markets, Amazon as well as Flipkart. However, customers purchasing the combination from offline markets have time only till August 7. In case the consumer chooses to grab the 46mm variant instead of the 41mm one, they will be able to avail a discount of Rs. 2000 during the same period.

Additionally, the customers who pre-book the OPPO watch via Amazon and Flipkart will be able to avail 10% instant bank discount. Also, there will be no-cost EMI option of up to 12 available with an additional discount of Rs. 500 on prepaid Transactions.

In terms of features, the Oppo Watch sports a dual-curved flexible AMOLED screen that offers a crisp image quality. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. The smartwatch packs in a 430mAh battery with support for Watch VOOC Flash Charging technology. Oppo promises that this technology can fully charge the watch in just 75 minutes.

Oppo Watch is powered by Google’s WearOS with a custom UI layered on top of it. This enables a host of interesting features including Google Assistant, support for third-party apps via Google Play Store and more.

