Oppo sells F19 Pro series worth Rs 2,300cr in 3 days

Image Source : OPPO / TWITTER Oppo sells F19 Pro phones worth Rs 2,300cr in 3 days.

Oppo on Wednesday said it has clocked sales worth over Rs 2,300 crore in only three days of the F19 Pro series availability in the Indian market. Earlier, the newly-launched series outsold all its predecessors by achieving more than 70 per cent growth in the first-day sale volume as compared to its last year's version F17 Pro.

Out of the two variants – F19 Pro+ 5G and F19 Pro -- the former gained the maximum share of user interest.

"2021 is proving to be a watershed year for us. Backed by the confidence, trust and love of our consumers, we will continue to set a searing pace in the months and years to come. Momentum is everything," Damyant Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, Oppo India said in a statement.

Oppo F19 Pro+ is priced at Rs 25,990 for the sole 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant. The OPPO F19 Pro, on the other hand, has 8GB RAM+128GB storage option at Rs 21,490 and 8GB RAM+256GB storage model for Rs 23,490.

Oppo F19 Pro+ features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Oppo F19 Pro+ has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The device houses a quad rear camera setup that carries a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, 8MP wide-angle macro shooter, 2MP portrait sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter.

The smartphone features a 16MP selfie camera sensor. The OPPO F19 Pro+ packs a 4,310mAh battery that supports 50W Flash Charge fast charging.

Oppo F19 Pro has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and top-left punch-hole. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor. It comes with a 4310mAh battery with 30W fast charging, 48MP quad cameras.