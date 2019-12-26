Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro 5G launched: MediaTek Dimensity 1000, 64MP quad-camera and more

Image Source : WIEBO / OPPO Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro launched alongside the Oppo Enco Free Wireless earbuds

Oppo has launched three new products at an event in China today. The company debuted the world's first MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G powered smartphone, the Reno 3. Alongside the Reno 3, the company also unveiled the Reno 3 Pro and the Oppo Enco Free truly wireless earphones. Here's everything you need to know about the latest product launches from Oppo.

Oppo Reno 3

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has gone back to the old school waterdrop style notch with the new Oppo Reno 3. The smartphone gets a 6.4-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch response and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4025mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast-charging.

On the camera front, the Oppo Reno 3 sports a 64-megapixel sensor at the back coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Oppo Reno 3 has launched in China with a starting price of CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 35,000).

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 90Hz and a punch-hole selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It runs on Google's Android 10 operating system layered with ColorOS 7 on top.

The Reno 3 comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 115-degree field of view, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Chinese smartphone brand has priced the Reno 3 Pro at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 41,000).