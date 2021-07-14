Oppo Reno 6 series launching in India today: How to watch livestream, What to expect and more

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo Reno 6 series launching in India today.

Oppo Reno 6 series is finally arriving in India via an online launch event. The company is expected to launch the Oppo Reno 6 as well as the Reno 6 Pro on July 14 at 3PM IST. The successor to the Reno 5 series first debuted in China and they are now finally making their way to India where they will be sold via Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 6 series India launch: How to watch live stream

As mentioned above, the Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro smartphones will be launched at an online event. The event will be live-streamed on the company's YouTube channel at 3 PM IST on July 14. One can also come back here and click on the below-embedded video to watch the event live online.

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro: Specifications

Oppo Reno 6 features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. It packs in up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11 on top. All of this is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

As for the cameras, the Reno 6 sports a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera. Upfront, it comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro, on the other hand, sports a bigger 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also gets a slightly bigger battery at 4,500mAh.

Oppo Reno 6 series: Expected Price in India

Oppo Reno 6 was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000), whereas the Reno 6 Pro was made available for a price of CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,000). We can expect the Indian pricing to be somewhat similar. However, we will have to wait until today's launch to get a look at the exact pricing.