Image Source : OPPO Oppo Reno 5 Pro breaks sales numbers of the Reno 4 Pro.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has broken the sale record set by its last predecessor Reno 4 Pro. In the launch week of its first sale, Reno5 Pro 5G has witnessed 91% growth across platforms. The smartphone which empowered users to ‘live the infinite’ has wowed its fans with its advance AI highlight video feature, great design and amazing performance.

The device has surpassed sales of its earlier predecessor on e-commerce platform and grew by 148%. Delhi, Odisha, Kolkata and Bihar have been the top performing states with the highest sales volume of the product. Astral Blue of Reno5 Pro is the preferred handset of consumers with 63% demand coming for this colour.

Commenting on the milestone, Damyant Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India said, “The Reno Series is the epitome of consumer centric innovation. With each generation of the Reno Series, we have experienced unprecedented growth. In Q320, it grew 50% and the Reno5 Pro 5G has broken all records with 91% growth in the launch week. The AI Highlight Video feature in Reno5 Pro has set an unparalleled videography experience and has received huge appreciation. Guided by our brand philosophy of ‘Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the world’, we will continue to bring forth ground-breaking technologies and meaningful experiences for our consumers.”

The Reno5 Pro 5G is the first 5G-ready smartphone from the Reno family in India with an Industry-first AI Highlight Video feature. In addition to this, it is the first smartphone in India to be powered by a flagship-level chipset- MediaTek Dimensity 1000+. Offering a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge and a slim design, the smartphone comes with OPPO’s industry-first Reno Glow design.

The OPPO Reno series has been the epitome of consumer-centric innovation. Since its launch in 2019, the OPPO Reno series has come with industry-first innovations like the world’s first video bokeh effect on a pop-up camera, the first 44MP dual punch-hole front camera and first 10x Hybrid zoom with 60x digital zoom. Not only this, but the Reno 10X Zoom also introduced the world to Shark-Fin rising Camera design. The product series served as the key component for OPPO’s y-o-y growth in the premium segment as showcased by the CMR Q3 20 market analysis report.

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is available in 8+128GB model in Astral Blue and Starry Black colour variants priced at INR 35,990 across all mainline retailers as well on Flipkart.