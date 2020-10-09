Oppo Reno 3 Pro receives a permanent price cut in India: Check new price, specifications

Oppo Reno 3 Pro is now available at a starting price of just Rs. 25,990.

Oppo has just announced a permanent price cut on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs. 29,990. After the GST revision, the price of the base variant of the Reno 3 Pro bumped up to Rs. 31,990. Now, with a series of price cuts, the phone has become more affordable than ever.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro price in India

Oppo Reno 3 Pro has received its third price cut of Rs. 2,000, which is limited to the base variant of the smartphone. The Reno 3 Pro’s 8GB + 128GB variant will now set you back just Rs. 25,990. The price of the 256GB variant remains unchanged at Rs. 29,990. The price cut has already reflected the phone’s Amazon listing.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications

Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a 6.4-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in 8GB of RAM paired with up to 256GB, which is further expandable using a microSD card. It runs Oppo’s ColorOS 7 custom UI layered on top of Android 10. All of this is backed by a 4,025mAh battery, which supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

On the optics front, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. Upfront, there is a dual-camera setup consisting of a 44-megapixel main camera coupled with a 2-megapixel depth of field lens.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage