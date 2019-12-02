Oppo Reno 2z, Oppo A9 2020 receive a price cut in India: Here are the new pricing details

Image Source : OPPO.COM Oppo Reno 2z also receives a price cut in India.

Oppo India has announced a price cut on its fairly new Oppo Reno 2z smartphone. The smartphone was launched with a price tag of Rs. 29,990 and after a price cut of Rs. 4,000, the handset is now available for just Rs. 25,990. The price cut is not only applicable to Flipkart, but it will also affect offline stores in India. Apart from the Oppo Reno 2z, the company has slashed the price of the mid-range Oppo A9 2020.

As for the Oppo A9 2020, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is now down to just Rs. 18,490. The smartphone will be available via both online and offline markets. Along with the price tag, the company has also announced a new colour variant of the Oppo A9 2020, the Vanilla Mint Edition. Notably, the smartphone was earlier available at a price of Rs. 19,990.

Oppo Reno 2Z is powered by the MediaTek Helio P90 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The storage is further expandable using a microSD card. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED panel.

The Oppo A9 2020, on the other hand, features a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop style notch upfront. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor. It packs in up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It comes with a quad-camera setup at the back and a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood.

