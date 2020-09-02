Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro musical launch in India today: How to watch live stream, expected features and more

Image Source : OPPO Oppo F17 Pro

Oppo is all geared up to launch new smartphones in its F series -- the Oppo F17 and the Oppo F17 Pro -- in India today. The Oppo F17 and the F17 Pro will fall in the budget and mid-range categories, respectively and will be successors to the Oppo F15 that was launched earlier this year. Read on to know more about the new Oppo smartphones.

Oppo F17, F17 Pro: How to watch the live-stream?

The company will launch the new Oppo F17 series via a virtual launch event scheduled to take place at 7 pm in the country today. Oppo will host the first-ever musical launch event online that will include several musicians such as Hardy Sandhu and Raftaar in the music industry to launch the devices.

The launch event will be live-streamed via the company's YouTube channel, as well as, other social media platforms. You can also head to Oppo's Indian website for the same.

Oppo F17, F17 Pro: Expected features, specifications, price

Starting with the Oppo F17 Pro, the device is touted as the sleekest phone of 2020 and will come with six cameras in total; a 64MP quad-camera setup at the back and front dual cameras. It could come with various AI-backed camera features such as AI Super Clear Portrait, AI Super Night Portrait, AI Color Portrait, and AI Beautification 2.0 The smartphone will sport a dual punch-hole display and is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor. Additionally, it could be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 and run ColorOS based on Android 10.

The vanilla Oppo F17, on the other hand, is likely to feature a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. On the camera front, it could feature 16MP quad rear cameras and a single 16MP front camera. The F17, much like the F17 Pro is expected to get a 4,000mAh battery with the same 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support.

While pricing details aren't concrete, the Oppo F17 could fall under Rs. 20,000 and the Oppo F17 Pro is expected to fall under Rs. 25,000.

