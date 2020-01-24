Oppo F15 to go on sale in India today: Know price, where to buy and offers

Oppo F15 will be available via Amazon India, Flipkart

Oppo F15, which was launched recently in India, will now be up for grabs in the country starting today. The smartphone, which was the successor of the Oppo F11, was previously available for pre-orders in India. Here are all the details you need to know.

Oppo F15 availability, price in India

The Oppo F15 will be available to buy via online platforms such as Amazon India and Flipkart as well as offline platforms. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs. 19,990 and is available in Unicorn White and Lightning Black colour options.

Oppo F15 offers

Oppo is offering a one-time screen replacement, given that you buy the Oppo F15 before January 24. Reliance Jio users who will go for the smartphone will also get free 100GB of data.

Additionally, people making the purchase through HDFC and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards will get 5 per cent cashback, while Yes Bank users will get 5 per cent cashback on credit card purchase.

Oppo F15 features, specifications

The Oppo F15 comes with the camera department and an in-display fingerprint scanner as its highlights. The smartphone sports a quad-camera at the back (a 48MP main camera, an 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, a 2MP monochrome lens, and a 2MP depth sensor). The one at the front stands at 16MP.

The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+AMOLED display and is powered by a MediaTek P70 processor. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for a VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging technology and runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

