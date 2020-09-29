Oppo announces offers on Reno 4 Pro, Reno 3 Pro and F17 series: All you need to know

Oppo Reno 4 Pro is available at an attractive price.

Oppo has announced offers on some of its popular smartphones. The recently launched Oppo Reno 4 Pro and the Oppo F17 series have received discount offers, EMI options and more. Apart from that, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, which was launched last year is also up for grabs with some attractive deals.

Currently, Oppo is offering 10 percent cash back on Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank debit or credit card transactions to the Oppo Reno 4 Pro buyers. The customers will also get no-cost EMI options for up to 6 months with an extended warranty of 7 months. Additionally, the customers will also stand a chance to win the OPPO Enco W11 truly wireless earphones with every purchase of an Oppo smartphone through lucky draw announcements.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro buyers will also get a cashback of Rs. 1111 along with an EMI offer of Rs. 1333 for transactions made through Bajaj FinServ. The customers will also be able to claim a One Time Screen Replacement offer which is valid for up to 7 months.

Oppo’s recently launched Oppo F17 and F17 Pro smartphones are also available with a 7.5 per cent cash back on ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank debit or credit card transactions. The users are also eligible to get No Cost EMI of up to 6 months.

Apart from the aforementioned offers, the customers can also choose to use the Oppo Upgrade offer to avail exchange bonus and get assured buyback on Oppo Reno4 Pro, Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro and Oppo Reno3 Pro. The consumers will be eligible to upgrade to an Oppo smartphone and win exciting exchange offers including 7 per cent Additional Exchange Bonus on Old Phone Value above Rs. 7000 and chance to get up to 70% Assured buyback.

